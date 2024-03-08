Ishaq Dar urges political parties for Charter of Economy

ISLAMABAD, Mar 08 (APP): Leader of the House in the Senate, Senator Ishaq Dar on Friday urged all political parties to get united and sign a Charter of Economy to get the country out of financial trap.

In his farewell speech, the Senator said that time has come to work together for the betterment of Pakistan.

Ishaq Dar thanked his party leadership for honoring him with the role in the Senate of Pakistan since 2002.

He said that during his tenure, he witnessed many ups and downs and the Senate played an important role in the parliamentary history of Pakistan and will always be remembered in golden words.

He said difference of opinion is the beauty of democracy but opposition for the sake of opposition is a disaster for the country.

He said Senate is a symbol of the federation therefore the sanctity of this House must be maintained at all costs and the protest should be within the limits.

He stressed all political parties for the Charter of Reconciliation and Charter of Economy to get the country out of financial trap. “We should avoid personal vengeance against each other and take the country forward collectively”, said the Senator adding that all political parties should work together to get Pakistan’s name included in G-20 countries.

He said Pakistan is an atomic power, therefore the enemies of Pakistan have interest in weakening the country and all political parties remain busy fighting with each other. He said that all political parties should make sacrifices for Pakistan.

Senator Mian Raza Rabbani in his farewell speech, said that it was not appropriate to talk about the country whose financial sovereignty was mortgaged with international financial institutions.

He said it is also inappropriate to comment on hybrid system over the parliament and internal politics of the country.

He also urged all political parties to have a grand national dialogue to get the country part of international financial institution and hybrid political system.

He said the committee of the whole of the Upper House is a a forum that can address these issues.

At the end, he appreciated the role of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Khan Afridi for runing the House in a smooth way.