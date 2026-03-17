Ishaq Dar stresses dialogue, diplomacy as key to regional peace in meeting with Iranian envoy

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, during a call on paid by Ambassador of Iran, Reza Amiri Moghaddam here, underscored that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path to resolving issues and achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.

During the meeting, the Ambassador expressed gratitude for the strong moral support extended by the people of Pakistan during this challenging time, a DPM’s Office news release said.

The DPM/FM conveyed his condolences over the loss of precious lives in the conflict and expressed hope for an early resolution.