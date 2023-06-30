Ishaq Dar, SBP governor sign LOI for $3 b agreement with IMF

LAHORE, Jun 30 (APP): Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jameel Ahmad signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for a nine-month US$ 3 billion Stand By Agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) here on Friday at the Governor’s House.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif witnessed the signing ceremony whereas Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman were also present on the occasion.

The IMF had issued the LOI after reaching a staff level agreement for loan programme with Pakistan under the memorandum of economic and fiscal policies.