Ishaq Dar announces schedule for Senate Chairman, Deputy Chair

ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP): Presiding Officer Mohammad Ishaq Dar announced the schedule for polls of chairman and deputy Chairman Senate.

The nomination papers could be submitted till 11: 00 am to the secretary Senate whereas the security of the papers would be completed by 11:15 am. The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers at any time before the elections. The elections for the Chairman Senate would be held at 12:30 pm.

Later the session was adjourned to meet again on Tuesday at 12:30 pm.

Meanwhile, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani and Syedal Khan Nasar submitted their nomination papers for the offices of Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate as joint candidates of the ruling alliance respectively.

