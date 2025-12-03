ISA seminar highlights Iqbal’s selfhood philosophy, literary vision for contemporary youth

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 03 (APP):The Information Service Academy (ISA) on Wednesday hosted a seminar titled “The Contemporary Relevance of Iqbal’s Thought and the New Generation” at its auditorium, bringing together scholars, students, and officers to reflect on Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s enduring philosophical and literary vision.

In her opening remarks, Executive Director General of ISA, Ms Imrana Wazir, highlighted Allama Iqbal’s role as a guiding intellectual force for the Muslim world and emphasized the Academy’s commitment to promoting literary and cultural awareness among officers and youth.

The scholarly sessions featured presentations by Dr Rashid Hameed and Prof Munir Fayaz, who explored Iqbal’s poetry and philosophy, emphasising his message of khudi (selfhood), intellectual awakening, and social responsibility.

A special poetic reflection was also delivered by Mehboob Zafar, focusing on Iqbal’s relevance in contemporary governance and national development. The event also included poetic and literary presentations by the students of Federal Urdu University of Art, Science & Technology and F.G. Post Graduate College H-8, Islamabad.

The seminar concluded with remarks by the Chief Guest, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Ashfaq Ahmad Khalil, who appreciated ISA for organizing an intellectually rich event.

He stressed that Iqbal’s philosophy must be actively imparted to the new generation, especially in an age of digital distraction and rapidly changing socio-cultural dynamics.

He added that Iqbal’s message of character-building, creativity, and moral strength provides a timeless framework for youth development and nation-building.