IRSA releases 99,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP): Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 99,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 69,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1528.93 feet and was 130.93 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 39,300 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1212.90 feet, which was 162.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8,100 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 60,400, 57,900, 50,900 and 20,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 9,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.