IRSA releases 94,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP): Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 94,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 50,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1510.69 feet and was 110.69 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 25,800 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1189.70 feet, which was 139.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 7,000 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 63,900, 48,700, 41,500 and 7,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.