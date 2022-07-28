IRSA releases 94352 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Jul 28 (APP): Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 94352 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 109216 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1143.30 feet, which was 93.03 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 44923 and 10000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 163553 , 250246 and 269245 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 64800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 109216 released from the Chenab River at Marala.