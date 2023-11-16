IRSA releases 93,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP): Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 93,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 49,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1509.86 feet and was 109.86 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 24,400 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1188.85 feet, which was 138.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8,200 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 60,300, 47,700, 36,000 and 7,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.