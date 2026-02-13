Friday, February 13, 2026
IRSA releases 92,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 92,200 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 35,400 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam stood at 1486.07 feet which was 84.07 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 12,500 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1194.70 feet, which was 144.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 5,700 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 36,100, 35,700, 27,100, and 6,500 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 800 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.
