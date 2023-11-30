IRSA releases 91,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP): Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 91,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 44,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1497.94 feet and was 97.94 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22,100 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1176.20 feet, which was 126.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,600 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 52,600, 45,000, 38,200 and 11,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.