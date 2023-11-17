IRSA releases 90,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP): Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 90,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 47,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1509.15 feet and was 109.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 25,000 cusecs and 42,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1187.95 feet, which was 137.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,800 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 65,900, 41,200, 45,600 and 9,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.