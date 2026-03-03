IRSA releases 89,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Mar 03 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 89,800 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 34,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam stood at 1468.51 feet which was 66.51 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 13,400 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1164.00 feet, which was 114.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 7,900 cusecs and 42,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 35,400, 29,500, 35,700, and 11,200 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 6,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 300 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.