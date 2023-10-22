IRSA releases 89,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Oct 22 (APP): Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 89,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 66,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1528.85 feet and was 130.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. The water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 33,100 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1209.20 feet, which was 159.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8,500 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 48,900, 46,000, 37,900 and 12,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.