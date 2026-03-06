IRSA releases 88,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 88,500 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 35,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam stood at 1464.90 feet which was 64.90 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 14,600 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1159.80 feet, which was 109.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,300 cusecs and 36,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 37,100, 26,000, 36,300, and 21,100 cusecs, respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 6,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and zero cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.