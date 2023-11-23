IRSA releases 87,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP): Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 87,700 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 44,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1504.57 feet and was 104.57 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22,800 cusecs and 42,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1182.55 feet, which was 132.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 6,200 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 64,900, 44,800, 45,600 and 14,400 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,100 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 2,600 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.