IRSA releases 85,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Dec 09 (APP): Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 85,200 cusecs water from its various rim stations with inflow of 40,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1488.50 feet and was 88.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. The water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 21,700 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1168.60 feet, which was 118.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,800 cusecs and 26,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 50,700, 43,500, 39,400 and 9,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 6,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.