IRSA releases 83,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (APP): Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 83,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 47,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1504.63 feet and was 106.63 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22,500 cusecs while outflow as 46,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1133.00 feet, which was 83.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8,600 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 56,400, 40,900, 30,900 and 12,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 9,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.