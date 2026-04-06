IRSA releases 80,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Apr 06 (APP): Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 80,100 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 153,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam stood at 1458.40 feet which was 58.40 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 38,800 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1145.95 feet, which was 95.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 50,500 cusecs and 7,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 89,200, 41,100, 36,900, and 12,200 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 42,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 16,000 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.