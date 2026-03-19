IRSA releases 79,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP): Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 79,500 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 60,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam stood at 1451.38 feet which was 51.38 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 23,300 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1140.40 feet, which was 90.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 18,400 cusecs and 36,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 32,700, 34,900, 29,200, and 4,700 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 1,000 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.