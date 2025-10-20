IRSA releases 78,500 cusecs water

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 78,500 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 72,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet, which was 148.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 35,500 cusecs and 35,100 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1241.70 feet, which was 191.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,800 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 40,900, 34,800, 46,400, and 10,100 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 9,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 12,000 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.