IRSA releases 76,600 cusecs water

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 76,600 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 31,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam stood at 1487.85 feet which was 85.85 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 19,300 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1205.10 feet, which was 155.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 3,300 cusecs and 33,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 49,700, 25,300, 30,000, and 6,200 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 6,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and zero cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.