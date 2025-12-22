IRSA releases 65,900 cusecs water

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP): Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 65,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 39,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam stood at 1485.50 feet which was 83.50 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 18,600 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1200.25 feet, which was 150.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 3,300 cusecs and 33,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 33,000, 23,600, 25,600, and 1,200 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 1,400 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.