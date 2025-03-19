IRSA releases 63,442 cusecs water

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 63,442 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 64,627 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1402.09 feet and was at its dead level of 1402 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 18,300 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1054 feet, which was 4 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 23,200 cusecs and 20,351 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 14,665, 26,400, 16,400 and 6,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 9000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.