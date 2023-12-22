IRSA releases 61,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP): Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 61,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 36,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1474.77 feet and was 74.77 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 18,000 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1156.55 feet, which was 106.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,700 cusecs and 26,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 27,800, 31,600, 26,000 and 500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 6,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.