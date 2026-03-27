IRSA releases 60,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP): Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 60,700 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 52,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam stood at 1450.01 feet which was 50.01 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 16,400 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1137.05 feet, which was 87.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 17,100 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 19,000, 25,600, 39,500, and 11,700 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 2,500 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.