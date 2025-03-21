27.7 C
Islamabad
Friday, March 21, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalIRSA releases 51,300 cusecs water
National

IRSA releases 51,300 cusecs water

10
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 51,300 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 54,600 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1402.0 feet and was at its dead level of 1402 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 17,300 cusecs and 16,900 cusecs, respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1061 feet, which was 11 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 17,856  cusecs and 14,972 cusecs, respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 13,200, 26,400, 17,100 and 6,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5773 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan