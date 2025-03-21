IRSA releases 51,300 cusecs water

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 51,300 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 54,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1402.0 feet and was at its dead level of 1402 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 17,300 cusecs and 16,900 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1061 feet, which was 11 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 17,856 cusecs and 14,972 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 13,200, 26,400, 17,100 and 6,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5773 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.