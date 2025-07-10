IRSA releases 438,078 cusecs water

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 438,078 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 495,116 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1523.06 feet which was 121.06 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 326,300 cusecs and 300,000 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1182.60 feet, which was 132.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 38,738 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 355,013, 348,486, 214,291 and 85,205 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 56,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 46,155 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.