IRSA releases 416,691 cusecs water

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 416,691 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 436,263 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1521.06 feet which was 119.06 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 287,700 cusecs and 282,100 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1180.90 feet, which was 130.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 21,972 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 331,687, 231,236, 133,273 and 75,270 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 50,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 49,249 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.