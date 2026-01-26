IRSA releases 38,900 cusecs water

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 38,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 45,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam stood at 1492.00 feet which was 90.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 17,500 cusecs each.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1202.25 feet, which was 152.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 6,700 cusecs and 100 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 22,500, 18,200, 21,600, and 18,400 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 9,900 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.