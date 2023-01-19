IRSA releases 38,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP): Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 38,100 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 43,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1498.59 feet, 100.59 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 16,100 cusecs while the outflow was 20,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1124.45 feet, which was 74.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 7,200 cusecs and 100 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 11,800, 20,900, 4,400 and 4,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,200 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.