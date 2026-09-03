IRSA releases 358,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 358,500 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 375,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam stood at 1550.00 feet, which was 148.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 250,400 cusecs each.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1220.90 feet, which was 170.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 25,100 cusecs and 8,400 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu, and Sukkur was recorded as 349,300, 196,500, 127,000, and 71,100 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 30,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 45,200 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.