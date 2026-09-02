IRSA releases 345,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Sep 02 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 345,700 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 362,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam stood at 1550.00 feet, which was 148.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 235,900 cusecs each.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1220.45 feet, which was 170.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 40,700 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu, and Sukkur was recorded as 291,800, 175,800, 129,700, and 134,900 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 30,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 48,000 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.