HomeNationalIRSA releases 293,957 cusecs water
National

IRSA releases 293,957 cusecs water

9
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 293,957 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 451,106 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1498.65 feet which was 96.65 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet.
Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 293,000 cusecs and 150,000 cusecs, respectively. The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1176.00 feet, which was 126.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 24,149 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs, respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 234,612, 160,812, 102,933 and 54,230 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 55,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 46,307 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan