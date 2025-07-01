IRSA releases 291,840 cusecs water

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 291,840 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 449,989 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1504.65 feet which was 102.65 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 294,000 cusecs and 150,000 cusecs, respectively. The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1176.55 feet, which was 126.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 24,149 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 210,988, 173,248, 103,609 and 52,650 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 51,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 48,090 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.