IRSA releases 285,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, May 21 (APP): Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 285,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 300,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1467.48 feet and was 69.48 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 97,300 cusecs and 100,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1177.30 feet, which was 127.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 63,000 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 177,400, 104,500, 75,500 and 26,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 96,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 29,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.