IRSA releases 279,306 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 279,306 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 431,901 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1510.15 feet which was 108.15 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 283,300 cusecs and 150,000 cusecs, respectively. The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1177.30 feet, which was 127.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 29,295 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 197,817, 190,316, 103,609 and 50,950 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 49,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 37,856 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.