IRSA releases 279,140 cusecs water

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 279,140 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 423,635 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1515.15 feet which was 113.15 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 273,400 cusecs and 148,200 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1178.05 feet, which was 128.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 29,295 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 211,763, 183,850, 108,983 and 50,950 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 49,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 42,359 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.