IRSA releases 278,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Jun 10 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 278,600 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 207,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1456.62 feet and was 58.62 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 77,600 cusecs and 135,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1187.10 feet, which was 137.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 41,000 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu, and Sukkur was recorded as 155,500, 152,400, 132,700, and 69,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 52,700 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 5,600 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.