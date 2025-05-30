IRSA releases 278,229 cusecs water

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 278,229 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 332,599 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1478.03 feet which was 76.03 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 177,500 cusecs and 152,000 cusecs respectively. The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1161.05 feet, which was 111.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 39,620 cusecs and 10,750 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 210,439, 146,538, 115,560 and 59,660 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 37,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 50,917 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.