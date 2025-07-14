IRSA releases 277,424 cusecs water

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 277,424 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 326,004 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1527.00 feet which was 125.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 213,700 cusecs and 174,900 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1184.85 feet, which was 134.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 17,780 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 227,594, 426,400, 315,558 and 225,260 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 41,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 26,745 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.