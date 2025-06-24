IRSA releases 261,853 cusecs water

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 261,853 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 349,202 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1465.22 feet which was 63.22 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 226,300 cusecs and 153,100 cusecs, respectively. The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1171.50 feet, which was 121.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 29,149 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs, respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 198,359, 139,428, 86,236 and 35,045 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 31,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 29,439 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.