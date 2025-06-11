IRSA releases 252,791 cusecs water

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 11 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 252,791 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 241,611 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1444.22 feet which was 42.22 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 131,300 cusecs and 150,700 cusecs respectively. The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1164.10 feet, which was 114.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 36,137 cusecs and 27,917 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 182,708, 131,435, 103,553 and 43,610 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 25,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 18,823 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.