IRSA releases 246,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 246,200 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 185,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam stood at 1547.77 feet, which was 145.77 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 109,300 cusecs and 155,400 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1221.65 feet, which was 171.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 15,100 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu, and Sukkur was recorded as 159,900, 136,300, 178,500, and 149,200 cusecs, respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 19,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 14,600 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.