IRSA releases 243,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 243,700 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 186,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam stood at 1546.42 feet, which was 144.42 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 116,300 cusecs and 154,800 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1221.15 feet, which was 171.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 11,400 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu, and Sukkur was recorded as 175,200, 140,400, 140,300, and 117,800 cusecs, respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 17,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 14,700 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.