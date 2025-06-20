IRSA releases 240,310 cusecs water

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 20 (APP): Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 240,310 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 265,055 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1454.60 feet which was 52.60 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 167,500 cusecs and 149,800 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1169.10 feet, which was 119.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 27,045 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 163,066, 139,428, 85,457 and 35,180 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 20,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 18,019 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.