IRSA releases 238,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 238,000 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 206,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam stood at 1543.73 feet, which was 141.73 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 129,100 cusecs and 150,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1219.85 feet, which was 169.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 14,200 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu, and Sukkur was recorded as 175,100, 138,200, 112,300, and 50,200 cusecs, respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 19,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 16,700 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.