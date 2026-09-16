IRSA releases 230,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 230,100 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 199,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam stood at 1542.04 feet, which was 140.04 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 118,600 cusecs and 145,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1219.30 feet, which was 169.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 14,500 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu, and Sukkur was recorded as 182,600, 133,300, 107,900, and 46,200 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 17,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 14,500 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.