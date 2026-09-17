IRSA releases 219,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 219,100 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 186,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam stood at 1541.33 feet, which was 139.33 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 115,000 cusecs and 135,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1218.95 feet, which was 168.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 12,700 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu, and Sukkur was recorded as 162,800, 135,500, 106,300, and 45,000 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 18,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 11,900 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.