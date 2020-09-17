IRSA releases 208,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP): Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 208,900 cusecs water from various rim stations against inflow of 176,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela has already attained their maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in Tarbela dam dam was recorded as 94,300 cusecs and 93,700 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1240.50 feet, which was 200.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 22,200 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 112,000, 111,200 and 124,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 18,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 41,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.